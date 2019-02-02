A body was found near the Westside Parkway on-ramp on Truxtun Avenue on Saturday morning.
The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called out at around 7 a.m. after getting a report that a body of a man had been found by the Kern River Parkway trail near the Westside Parkway on-ramp.
The department said there were no obvious signs of trauma and foul play is not believed to be a factor. The cause of death is still under investigation.
