The body of a deceased man was found in an alley in Southeast Bakersfield on Friday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 2:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 1900 block of Wilson Road after getting a report of a deceased person found in the area. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in a nearby alley.
The department said the death does not appear to be a homicide, but said the exact cause of death is still being investigated.
