The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Bakersfield.
The department said at around 9:50 a.m. it received a report that a man’s body was found in the bathroom at Belle Terrace Park. When officers arrived, they found injuries that suggested that the case could be a homicide.
The department is still investigating the death. Parts of the park around the bathroom have been closed for the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.