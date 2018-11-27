Three people were robbed early Friday as they waited for a tow truck in the Valley Plaza mall parking lot, police said.
The victims were waiting on the south side of the mall near the food court entrance at 1:40 a.m. when two people approached them, according to police. One of them pulled a gun and demanded property.
After the victims handed over belongings, the suspects ran to Castro Lane, where a dark sedan pulled up. Police said one of the victims followed the robbers through the parking lot, and when the robbers reached the sedan one of them turned and fired a single round.
No injuries were reported.
One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, the other as a black male about 5 feet 9 inches tall.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
