The Bakersfield Fire Department has sent an engine company to assist with emergency response in Porterville after Tuesday’s tragic fire that resulted in one firefighter fatality and one missing firefighter.
“The Bakersfield Fire Department extends our deepest condolences to the members of the Porterville Fire Department and their loved ones,” BFD said in a news release. “Our chief staff is in communication with the chief staff in Porterville regarding providing further assistance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.