The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for community assistance identifying a vehicle arson suspect stemming from a Monday incident in the 3400 block of M Street.
According to a BFD news release the man is white or Hispanic, tall and heavy set with a bald head. He had a mustache and possible tattoo on the right side of his neck.
He was last seen wearing denim jeans, a long-sleeve blue shirt and brown work boots. He left the incident in a silver, late model four-door Chevrolet Cruz with damage to the front passenger-side fender and tinted windows.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Fire Tip Hotline at 347-3847.
