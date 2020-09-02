The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tuesday morning at a plastic and rubber pipe manufacturing facility in southwest Bakersfield.
Firefighters arrived on scene at Georg Fischer Harvel LLC, 7001 Schirra Court, at about 7 a.m. and reported light smoke in the building.
Three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one haz-mat team, two safety officers and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene, according to a BFD news release
Crews made multiple entries into the building and identified an equipment malfunction which resulted in a chemical reaction. The situation was mitigated in about six hours, BFD said.
No injuries were reported.
