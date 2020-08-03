The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday night that resulted in $250,000 in damages at 3029 Chester Avenue, according to a BFD press release.
At about 9:22 p.m., BFD crews responded to the fire and used hand lines to quickly extinguish the blaze, BFD said in a news release. The scene was cleared by 11:16 p.m.
There were no occupants inside of the building during the incident, BFD said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
