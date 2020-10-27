The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a trailer fire early Tuesday morning that left one person hospitalized with severe burn injuries.
At 4:39 a.m., firefighters arrived to find a travel trailer on Ohio Drive in east Bakersfield fully involved in fire and two additional trailers taking extreme heat. The fire was in the advanced stages and the integrity of the trailer had been severely compromised, according to BFD.
The fire attack focused on protecting the exposures before the extinguishment of the main fire.
The occupant of the trailer was able to get out before firefighters arrived and was located on the corner of Brundage Lane and Ohio Drive, according to BFD. Units cleared the scene at 6:05 a.m. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.