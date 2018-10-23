st. Francis_mono

St. Francis Parish School at 2516 Palm St. in central Bakersfield.

A fire at St. Francis Parish School on Monday morning appears to have been arson.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire at around 2:24 a.m. on Monday. The fire started just outside the main building in a small wooden structure made to hold lunchpails and extended to the building.

The department said the damage to the school was minimal.

No natural sources could be found for the fire, which is believed to be suspicious in nature, according to the BFD. No suspects have been arrested as of Tuesday.

The fire is still under investigation.

While classes were cancelled on Monday due to the fire, they resumed on Tuesday, the school said.

bakoreader
bakoreader

If the arsonist is a student, I hope the school will let parents know.

JimmyDude
JimmyDude

Catholic institutions don't have a great history of reporting poor behavior to the authorities

