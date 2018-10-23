A fire at St. Francis Parish School on Monday morning appears to have been arson.
The Bakersfield Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire at around 2:24 a.m. on Monday. The fire started just outside the main building in a small wooden structure made to hold lunchpails and extended to the building.
The department said the damage to the school was minimal.
No natural sources could be found for the fire, which is believed to be suspicious in nature, according to the BFD. No suspects have been arrested as of Tuesday.
The fire is still under investigation.
While classes were cancelled on Monday due to the fire, they resumed on Tuesday, the school said.
(2) comments
If the arsonist is a student, I hope the school will let parents know.
Catholic institutions don't have a great history of reporting poor behavior to the authorities
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.