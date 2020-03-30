BevMo! will be doing on-demand alcohol to customers 21 and older in Bakersfield.
The alcohol beverage dispensary is partnering with Drizly,an alcohol e-commerce marketplace, to bring the delivery service to five new California markets including Fresno, Stockton, Modesto, Napa Valley and Palm Springs, according to a news release.
The release states that Drizly is looking to provide safe delivery service to communities during the COVID-19 epidemic, as more customers look to online shopping and delivery.
