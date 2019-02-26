Public comment policy

Community members will now have a little less time to speak at Bakersfield City School District board meetings.

The board voted unanimously during its Tuesday board meeting to approve revisions to the district’s policies on meeting conduct that reduces the time for an individual to speak from five minutes to three minutes during the public comment period.

In addition, the board voted to allow the president to revoke speaking privileges, either temporarily or permanently, for conduct that is disruptive or threatens the safety of anyone at a meeting as well as increase or decrease the time allowed for public comment depending on the topic and the number of people wishing to be heard.

Another revision approved by the board prohibits speakers from giving part of their allotted time to another speaker.