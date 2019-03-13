Eleven children were injured after a Bakersfield City School District bus crash in downtown Bakersfield this morning.
The California Highway Patrol said at around 8:30 a.m., a bus carrying 40 to 50 kids was heading westbound on 17th street when it entered the intersection and struck a vehicle that was heading northbound on Chester Avenue.
Eleven kids sustained minor injuries in the crash and several of them were transported to a local hospital. Others were treated at the scene or had a parent take them to the hospital, the department said.
Both vehicles also sustained minor damage in the collision.
CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez, spokesman for the Bakersfield division, said both parties claimed they had the green light at the intersection.
“Obviously one of them didn’t have a green light,” he said. “The bus has cameras, so we’re going to look at those and see who really had the green light.”
Following the collision, Rodriguez said BCSD sent another bus to take the kids who weren’t injured to their original destination of Franklin Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.