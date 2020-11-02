Bakersfield City School District recently settled a lawsuit regarding two students who challenged the district’s cancellation of summer school in 2019, according to a news release from Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance.
In the settlement, BCSD agreed to solicit required stakeholder input before it makes substantial changes to its Local Control and Accountability Plan in the future, according to the news release. Also, BCSD committed to greater transparency in the Local Control Funding Formula and the Local Control and Accountability Plan information it shares with parents and other stakeholder groups, including posting the information on the district’s website.
The news release also stated that BCSD agreed to provide all Local Control and Accountability Plan information in both English and Spanish and to have a trained Spanish language interpreter at all public board meetings related to the plan.
The district has also committed to using state funding intended to benefit low income, English Learner and foster students to increase or improve educational services for those students, according to the news release.
BCSD did not immediately return a request for comment regarding the settlement.
The students alleged that BCSD’s summer school cancellation violated the Local Control Funding Formula and the Local Control and Accountability Plan, because BCSD allegedly made its summer school decision without seeking required input from parents or other stakeholders, according to the news release. $1.6 million in restricted funding that was originally earmarked for summer school was not accounted for either, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance said.
“Because of this lawsuit and settlement, students and families in BCSD will have greater protections for their right to participate in school funding decisions during the next school funding (Local Control and Accountability Plan) cycle,” said Valentin Narvaez, the students’ attorney with Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance.
The settlement brings to a close the lawsuit that California Rural Legal Assistance, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights filed in April 2019 on behalf of the students.
“Dedicated funds from the state are supposed to be used to benefit some of our highest need students, especially students who are low-income, English Learners, or foster students. This settlement helps make sure those dollars reach the student they were intended to reach,” said Deborah Escobedo of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights.