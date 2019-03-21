The Bakersfield City School District will be offering summer school this year after all.
The district announced Thursday that thanks to funding from the Comprehensive Support and Improvement Grant, it will be offering summer sessions at four schools this year: Casa Loma, Longfellow, Stella Hills and Emerson Middle School.
For other BCSD schools, details on resources that will be available to them during the summer will be provided soon.
Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Mark Luque will provide more information about the modified school session in a presentation to the school board on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the district office,1300 Baker Street.
The school board is expected to vote on the revision during its April 23 board meeting.
“We appreciate our stakeholder feedback, patience and partnership as we work through this process,” said Public Information Officer Irma Cervantes.
The change comes after the district announced last year that it intended to not offer a summer school program in 2019 due to anticipated budget cuts, low enrollment, rising school service costs and other factors.
Since the news came out, the district has faced mounting criticism from parents, teachers and other stakeholders over its decision.
Wow.
I am just stunned.
They listened to parents, children, teachers, administrators, and other stakeholders; and made the right call.I will simply state , that I am pleased the funds were pulled together; this is a good thing and will not be forgotten when election time comes around. For those individuals who had a hand in this, a heartfelt thank you.
