Bakersfield Christian has opened registration for WASC accredited summer courses for credit, according to a BCHS news release.
Courses will be provided digitally with videos, lecture instruction, discussions and interaction via Zoom, the release said.
BCHS is offering Art 1; Pre-Algebra; Algebra 1; Geometry; Algebra 2; Physical Education; Theology; and Health.
Students entering grades seventh through 12th can take these courses for credit recovery, advancement, or enrichment. Grades ninth through 12th can take ACT/SAT Prep to prepare for these tests.
BCHS is also offering summer camps digitally in various subjects for grades fifth through eighth including: Acrylic Painting; Drawing; STEM; Acting 101; Musical Theatre; and Creative Writing. Speech & Debate is available for grades seventh to 12th, according to the release.
Registration and full descriptions of summer courses and camps are available at bakersfieldchristian.com or by calling BCHS at 410-7000.
