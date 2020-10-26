A Bakersfield woman was indicted on two charges by a federal grand jury on Monday, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.
Amy Campos, 37, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, Campos faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, according to the news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.
According to court documents, on July 28, 2019, Campos possessed a Glock 27 .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Additionally, on Feb. 15, she possessed in excess of 50 grams of methamphetamine, according to the news release.
Campos has multiple prior convictions that have included possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession for sale of a narcotic, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and second-degree burglary. These prior convictions prohibited her from possessing either a firearm or ammunition, according to the news release.