A Bakersfield woman died following a crash Sunday in which her car hit a curb and crossed into opposing lanes before being struck by another vehicle.
Monica Faith Barnett, 32, died at Kern Medical Center about 3 1/2 hours after the collision, according to a coroner's release.
The California Highway Patrol reported Barnett was driving east on Merle Haggard Drive, west of Wings Way, around 4:30 p.m. "at a high rate of speed." Her Honda Accord came through a right curve and struck the raised south curb.
The car then crossed the eastbound lanes and traveled over the center median into westbound lanes, where a Buick LaCrosse crashed into its rear, according to the CHP.
The driver of the LaCrosse complained of pain to his chest. Both Barnett and the other driver were wearing seat belts, officers said.
