A Bakersfield trucker pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges he transported heroin and cocaine, according to federal prosecutors.
Darrell Leon Jennings, 51, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, along with a $10 million fine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.
According to court documents, Jennings assisted Mario Alvarez-Muniz, 50, of Taft, in transporting 6 kilograms of heroin and 11 kilograms of cocaine destined for Chicago.
Alvarez-Muniz arranged for the shipment of the drugs from Mexico to Mira Loma, and Jennings picked up the drugs and drove back to Bakersfield, where he was stopped by agents, according to the release. A police dog located the drugs in a customized hidden compartment in Jennings’ truck.
Jennings is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 28.
