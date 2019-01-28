A Bakersfield man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine.
Darrell Leon Jennings, 51, pleaded guilty in November, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.
Jennings, a trucker doing business in Moreno Valley as Jennings Transportation, assisted Mario Alvarez-Muniz, 50, of Taft, in transporting 6 kilograms of heroin and 11 kilograms of cocaine destined for Chicago, the release said.
After Alvarez-Muniz arranged for the shipment of the drugs from Mexico to Mira Loma, Jennings picked up the drugs and drove back to Bakersfield, where he was stopped by agents.
A police dog located the drugs in a customized hidden compartment in Jennings’ truck, according to the release.
Alvarez-Muniz previously entered a guilty plea and was sentenced last year to a prison term of 10 years and one month.
