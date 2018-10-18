One person died and another was seriously injured in a collision Wednesday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol said that at around 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a traffic collision on Highway 43 south of Munzer Road in Buttonwillow. When officers arrived, the department said a 27-year-old Fresno man was found dead.
The CHP said Bakersfield resident Francisco Morales was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on Highway 43 while the Fresno resident was driving a 2015 Nissan northbound on 43.
The department said Morales’ vehicle drifted off the roadway. When he tried to correct it by turning left, he lost control of the vehicle, entered the northbound lane and struck the Nissan.
The Nissan driver died at the scene due to fatal injuries while Morales was transported to Kern Medical Center for major injuries.
The CHP said drugs and/or alcohol did not factor into the collision.
