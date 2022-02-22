Bakersfield receives about 0.1 inch of rain as snow falls at Kern's higher altitudes

The metro Bakersfield area received more than one-tenth of an inch of rain Tuesday afternoon amid a storm expected to pass through by Wednesday evening, which brought snowfall to Kern County’s higher-altitude terrain.
The precipitation, which started around 10 a.m., was recorded at the National Weather Service’s observation station at Meadows Field airport, according to Jeffrey Barlow, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
The storm has also left a light dusting of snowfall on the roadways at pass levels, including on Highway 58 and into the mountain areas, with more expected on the way until early Wednesday evening. An outage at the Tehachapi weather station prevented meteorologists from accessing a more specific precipitation reading as of Tuesday evening, Barlow noted.
“We are seeing snow on the roadways and Caltrans and CHP are prepared to, hopefully, keep the roads clear,” Barlow added.
The total accumulation was expected to be 1-2 inches of snow at 2,500 to 3,500 feet and approximately 3-4 inches at higher elevations.