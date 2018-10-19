Two marijuana dispensaries were raided by Kern County Sheriff's deputies Friday resulting in the seizure of nearly 80 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of about $80,000.
The raid was the second in a month at BMC Dispensary at 400 Covey Avenue. The other dispensary was PWC on 115 Price Street in Bakersfield.
Also seized from the two locations were: 2,329 grams of marijuana concentrates, worth an estimated $46,500, 223 packages of edibles marijuana products, 19 marijuana plants and approximately $4,000 cash, along with a butane honey oil lab and a small amount of suspected cocaine.
Salvador Patino Velazquez, 43, David Munoz, 55, Kyle Austin, 31, Eduardo Armenia, 29, and Terion David, 27, were cited on suspicion of marijuana sales and a misdemeanor county ordinance violation.
Jeffery Ross, 60, and Enrique Lizarraga, 37, were arrested on suspicion of maintaining a business for the purposes of marijuana sales, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor sales of marijuana, misdemeanor cultivation of marijuana and a misdemeanor county ordinance violation.
List Cuellar, 27, was cited for suspicion of possession of an illegal drug and for outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
Brian Ransom, 31, was cited for outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
