The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance locating a missing juvenile, who is considered at-risk due to medical and mental health conditions. Ondrea Chavez-Aguinaldo was last seen Sunday around 4:22 p.m. in the 4400 block of Hughes Lane in southeast Bakersfield, just east of Highway 99. The girl is Hispanic, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds. She was wearing a red flannel top, black pants and gray shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
