Bakersfield police will have more officers on the road looking for impaired drivers the next couple weeks as part of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled" campaign.
The department is partnering with the California Office of Traffic Safety and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the campaign, which takes place from Dec. 14 to Jan. 1, police said.
Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is asked to call 911.
