All three applicants for Bakersfield's chief of police vacancy have been named finalists and will be interviewed by City Manager Christian Clegg later this week, according to Joseph Conroy, the city manager's spokesman.
The finalists are Assistant Chief Greg Terry, who is serving as the acting chief, Capt. Jason Matson and Lt. Brent Stratton.
Clegg is expected to make an appointment "no sooner than next week," yet the choice could take longer than that, according to Conroy.
The three finalists were approved by the Bakersfield Police Commission following an oral board over the past few weeks.
(1) comment
The city charter needs to be amended to open up the Police and Fire Chief roles to a competitive pool of outside candidates as well as internal candidates. New ideas are nothing to be afraid of....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.