Bakersfield Police are seeking four suspects in connection with a residential burglary that happened in south Bakersfield on Oct. 11.
According to a BPD news release, suspects forced open the front door to an apartment in the 1000 block of Pacheco Road, and removed numerous items before leaving the area in a dark-colored SUV similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Detectives were able to gain access to security images of the four suspects. They are described as:
1. Hispanic female, 20 to 30 years old, heavy build, long dark hair, wearing a black baseball cap, white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
2. Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, medium build, wearing a black baseball cap, blue flannel shirt with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, black jeans and black shoes.
3. Hispanic female, 20 to 30 years old, heavy build, long black and brown hair, wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, light-blue jeans and blue and white shoes
4. Hispanic male, 20s, medium build, possible goatee, wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, black pants, and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Joshua Deutinger at 326-3544 or the BPD's main number at 327-7111.
