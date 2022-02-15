Bakersfield PD: Teen armed with knife shot by officer

Bakersfield Police Department officers Monday evening shot a 16-year-old with a knife after he was reported to be threatening people near the intersection of Pensinger and Buena Vista roads, according to a BPD release.
Officers reported receiving a call before 10:34 p.m. regarding a caller stating “they were going to harm other people,” according to the release.
Officers made contact with the teen, which ultimately resulted in the shooting. The teen received a non-life-threatening wound and no one else was injured, according to officers. A knife was recovered at the scene.
The officer who shot the teen was equipped with a body-worn camera, according to officials, who reported the footage will be made available to the public “as the investigation proceeds.”
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.