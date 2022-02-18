Bakersfield PD seeks public’s help to find missing man

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man reported missing who’s considered at risk. Floyd Dennis Jr. Clark was last seen in the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue at about 2 p.m. Thursday.
Clark is considered at risk due to a medical condition.
Clark is described as a white man, 59 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a black wheelchair wearing an unknown color shirt, black shorts and a black cowboy hat.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.