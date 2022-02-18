 Skip to main content
Bakersfield PD seeks public’s help to find missing man

Floyd Dennis Jr Clark

 Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man reported missing who’s considered at risk. Floyd Dennis Jr. Clark was last seen in the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

Clark is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Clark is described as a white man, 59 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a black wheelchair wearing an unknown color shirt, black shorts and a black cowboy hat.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

