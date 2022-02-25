Bakersfield PD seeks public’s help in ID’ing theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with their investigation into forgery, ID theft and commercial burglary.
Three suspects used stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise from the Costco at 3800 Rosedale Highway at 1 p.m. Feb. 12.
The suspects are described as: a white woman, 30-40 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, with long blond hair, a pink hooded sweatshirt, black pants; a white man, 30-40 years old, 6 feet tall to 6 feet, 3 inches, 275 pounds, short blond hair, tattoos on arms, black shirt, blue jeans; and aBlack man, 30-40 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 275 pounds, with short black hair, and a blue and white plaid collared shirt with blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call or email Detective Dinsmore at 661-326-3511 or jdinsmore@bakersfieldpd.us, or call the BPD at 661-327-7111.