Bakersfield PD seeks help to find woman reported missing



The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to find a woman reported missing.

Marta Alicia-Mendez was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Stokes Avenue. Alicia-Mendez may be at-risk due to an undiagnosed cognitive issue.

Alicia-Mendez is described as a 73-year-old Hispanic woman,5 feet tall, 145 pounds, with short burgundy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants, in a

Red 2008 Nissan Rogue with a Utah license plate no. G432MW.

Anyone with information regarding Alicia-Mendez’s whereabouts can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

