Bakersfield PD seeks help in ID’ing theft suspect

Bakersfield Police Department officers are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an auto theft investigation.

The man stole a vehicle in the 100 block of Donna Avenue.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, clean shaven, with long brown hair and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

