Bakersfield PD seeks help in ID’ing robbery suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted for a Feb. 16 robbery.

The suspects stole merchandise and assaulted employees around 6:43 p.m. at the Famous Footwear at 5243 Gosford Road.

The first suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair, wearing a black Chicago Bulls cap, a black hooded sweatshirt with blue cutoff jeans. The second suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair, wearing a dark sweater with white/red/green hood, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

