Bakersfield PD seeks help in finding girl reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a girl who was reported missing.
Gladys Beltran was last seen Feb. 13 in the 1400 Block of Park City Avenue. Beltran is considered at risk due to this being the first time she was reported missing.
Beltran is described as a Hispanic girl, 17 years old, 5 feet, 2 tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.