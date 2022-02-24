Bakersfield PD seeks help ID’ing suspects in fatal shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects believed to be involved in multiple shootings, including a homicide.
The first shooting occurred at about 1:18 p.m. Nov 28 in the 800 block of M Street. The victim, an adult male, sustained moderate injuries as a result of the shooting.
The two suspects were described as: a Hispanic man, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and white shoes; and a Hispanic man wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.
Forensic testing linked one of the firearms used in that shooting to the murder of Errol Scorza, which occurred on Jan. 26 in the 900 block of M Street. Similar suspect descriptions have been provided in both investigations.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.