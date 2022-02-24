 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield PD requesting public’s help to ID burglary suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to identify a suspect regarding a Feb. 17 burglary at Lengthwise Brewery at 7700 District Blvd.

The suspect shattered the victim’s vehicle window, reached into the vehicle and removed the victim’s property.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 30 to 40 years of age, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 220 to 230 pounds, with a goatee, multiple tattoos on arms and hands and wearing a white San Francisco 49er’s T-shirt with “Niners Empire” on the back, baggy jean shorts, white shoes and a red San Francisco 49ers baseball hat

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases