Bakersfield PD requesting public’s help to ID burglary suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to identify a suspect regarding a Feb. 17 burglary at Lengthwise Brewery at 7700 District Blvd.
The suspect shattered the victim’s vehicle window, reached into the vehicle and removed the victim’s property.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 30 to 40 years of age, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 220 to 230 pounds, with a goatee, multiple tattoos on arms and hands and wearing a white San Francisco 49er’s T-shirt with “Niners Empire” on the back, baggy jean shorts, white shoes and a red San Francisco 49ers baseball hat
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.