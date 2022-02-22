Bakersfield PD: Man shot by trespasser outside home

Bakersfield Police Department officers are looking for a suspect who shot a homeowner while trespassing at a home Monday in the 11500 block of Jimrik Avenue.
The homeowner was investigating noises heard outside his residence around 11:49 p.m., when he was confronted by an intruder holding a shotgun.
The resident was told by the armed assailant to return to go back inside, and when the homeowner turned around to comply, he was shot in the back, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect fled into a waiting vehicle described as a possible red, older-model Toyota Tacoma truck. An additional resident from the victim’s home exited and subsequently fired one time at the suspect’s vehicle with a handgun. BPD officials reported there’s no evidence any of the suspects were hit by the round.
Officers also reported that the suspects were seen circulating in the neighborhood in the truck prior to the shooting, attempting entry into numerous parked vehicles.
The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no indication that any of the suspects were struck by the return gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.