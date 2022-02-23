Bakersfield PD investigating vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported a man sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Tuesday near the intersection of California Avenue and Chester Lane.
The collision occurred around 10:39 p.m., according to a BPD news release.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the collision, according to officials.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.