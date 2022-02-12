Bakersfield PD asks for public’s help in finding girl reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to find a girl who was reported missing. Stephanie Lopez was last seen Friday in the 4200 block of Ridgemoor Avenue. Lopez is considered at risk due to her age and this being the first time she was reported missing.
Lopez is described as a Hispanic girl, 13 years old, 5feet tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a black beanie with “Cookies” written in blue letters, and a black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding Lopez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.