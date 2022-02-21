 Skip to main content
Bakersfield PD asks for help to find missing woman

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman reported missing who’s considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Catherine Condeff, 65, has dementia and requires special care. She was last seen in the 11000 block of Grand Prairie Drive at approximately 8:11 a.m. Monday.

She’s described as a white woman, who’s 4 feet, 11 inches, 100 pounds, with blonde/white hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with “God is good” printed on it, black pants, black jacket, no shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

