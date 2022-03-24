Bakersfield PD arrests 1 suspect in Walmart robbery; second man sought

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a Bakersfield man in connection with their investigation into a robbery at the Walmart on Colony Street.
BPD officials arrested Jordan Shelton, 29, of Bakersfield, robbery, felony evading and brandishing a weapon.
Police alleged Shelton brandished a knife at store employees when he was confronted while trying to steal pallets outside the Walmart at 6225 Colony St. Police arrested him at Panama Lane and South H Street while fleeing the business in a vehicle at 5:33 a.m., according to a BPD release.
Officers reported Shelton failed to yield to officers and led them on a vehicle pursuit, eventually traveling northbound on Highway 99 at high speeds, the statement added.
Due to the dangerous manner in which Shelton was operating the vehicle, officers were unable to continue their pursuit. Shelton was later found in the same vehicle in the area of Rio Mirada and Buck Owens Boulevard, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to BPD officials.
There is one suspect still being sought, the statement added. The outstanding suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, who was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.