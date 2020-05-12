The Bakersfield North Rotary Club delivered 650 masks to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, according to a news release from the organization.
The delivery was done with volunteers from the North High School Interact Club, Kern County Roteract, Rotary Clubs of Bakersfield, the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic, and Board Members of the Guild House, according to the release. The masks are for non-clinical healthcare workers, patients and any visitors in permitted visitation areas.
The organization will donate another 500 to 600 masks will be donated to Mercy Hospital on Truxtun Ave. in the near future.
(1) comment
Oildale! Representing.
