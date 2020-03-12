Bakersfield National Cemetery has postponed multiple events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Randy Heard, director of the cemetery.
The Vietnam veteran commemoration ceremony and unaccompanied veteran ceremony have both been postponed, Heard said in new releases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.