The fifth annual Dignity Health Bakersfield Marathon has been postponed to November 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Active Bakersfield Alliance announced Wednesday.
Those registered for this year's race will be automatically registered for the 2021 event. Participants that seek a refund can email directors@activebakersfield.org. The alliance asks that refunds be requested before June 1, 2020.
“Every year, the marathon grows and improves because of the people who come out to support and participate in the event,” said Patricia Marquez, president of Active Bakersfield Alliance. “I know that this same spirit is what will get us through this crisis and make next year’s race the best it’s ever been. You won’t want to miss it.”
