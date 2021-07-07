Bakersfield man with gang connections convicted of murder for 2020 shooting

A Bakersfield man with reputed connections to the Country Boy Crips has been found guilty of second-degree murder, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
On Wednesday, a Kern County jury found William Lee guilty of murder along with a charge of shooting at an occupied building and firearms charges and enhancements.
The releases says Lee shot five rounds directly at a security guard inside a smoke shop in the 700 block of Kentucky Street on June 3, 2020. The guard, Jerry Tibbs Jr., was fatally wounded in the incident.
Tibbs was affiliated with the East Side Crips, the release says, while Lee was a former member of the rival Country Boy Crips.
Tibbs and other members of the East Side Crips were involved in an altercation with Lee days before the shooting, according to the release. After the altercation, Lee obtained a firearm, which he used in the shooting, the release says.
“The cycle of gang violence that plagues our community and drives up homicide rates is fueled by retaliatory shootings similar to what occurred in this case," DA Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. "Gun violence will not be tolerated as a means to settle disputes between current or former gang members. Lee has a long history of violence, and is deserving of the increased sentences that murder and prior strike convictions allow.”
Lee has two prior "strike" convictions on his record, which means he faces 50 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Deputy District Attorney John Allen prosecuted the case.