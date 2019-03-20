A Bakersfield man who bit a Sheriff's Office K-9 during his arrest in August pleaded no contest Wednesday to four felonies.
According to court records, Jarred Allen, 41, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer, resisting arrest, willfully harming a peace officer's dog and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent. Three other felonies, including burglary, were dismissed under the plea agreement.
On Aug. 21, 2018, deputies were dispatched to a report of grand theft auto and a court order violation in the 2100 block of Lantana Way, north of Niles Street and west of Fairfax Road. The stolen vehicle information was broadcast to Bakersfield police and California Highway Patrol officers.
Shortly afterward, CHP officers located the stolen vehicle traveling in the area of Ming Avenue and Stine Road, deputies said. The driver, later identified as Allen, refused to stop.
He led officers and deputies on a chase that ended when he parked in front of the emergency room entrance at Adventist Health Bakersfield, according to sheriff's officials. The hospital was placed on lockdown.
Allen refused numerous commands to get out of the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies pulled him out and when Allen resisted arrest a K-9 was deployed to help take him into custody.
Allen placed the dog in a chokehold then bit it under its left eye, according to sheriff's officials. Deputies managed to restrain Allen and took him into custody.
The K-9 suffered cuts along its lower eye.
