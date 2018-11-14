A Bakersfield man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography, authorities said.
David John Cannon, 47, was also ordered to pay a $5,100 penalty, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.
According to the release, Cannon received and distributed more than 1,016 images and 32 videos depicting minors engaged in sexual activity. He did this from July 2012 to August 2016.
Cannon was ordered to surrender to serve his sentence beginning Jan. 2.
