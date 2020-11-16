A Bakersfield man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.
Hacel Alfredo Alvarez, 36, pleaded guilty Jan. 27, admitting to distributing methamphetamine for more than a year and a half, according to a news release. The release said officers found 21 pounds of meth and over one pound of heroin, in addition to more than $10,000 in cash, at Alvarez’s Bakersfield residence.
During sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Dale A Drozd said the sheer quantities of drugs were too significant to cast aside, and Alvarez’s “ongoing criminal behavior” justified a lengthy sentence, according to the release.
Alvarez’s prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the case was the product of an investigation of the Southern Tri-County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which involves agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
“There are severe consequences for anyone poisoning Americans by dealing methamphetamine and heroin," Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Tatum King said in a statement. "Those drugs are highly destructive to users, their families, friends, and communities."