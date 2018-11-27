A Bakersfield gang member who tried to stab an officer with a hypodermic needle during a traffic stop was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.
Michael Fritts, 37, pleaded no contest last month to a charge of assaulting a peace officer with a deadly weapon, according to court records. Five other charges, including attempted murder, were dismissed.
On Dec. 6, officers saw a vehicle traveling in the opposite lanes and failing to use turn signals. They stopped the vehicle and determined it was stolen and that Fritts was on parole, according to a probable cause declaration filed in the case.
As officers tried placing him under arrest, Fritts resisted and attempted to stab an officer several times with the needle, according to the declaration. The officer pushed him away, and Fritts was taken into custody following a struggle.
A woman in the vehicle, Mary Ochoa, 40, had a loaded gun and was also arrested. She pleaded no contest to possession of a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Fritts has prior convictions for armed robbery and car theft, according to the declaration. He identified himself as a member of a Bakersfield area gang.
