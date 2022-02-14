Bakersfield man pleads guilty to weapons charge

A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Monday to possession of ammunition after sustaining a domestic violence conviction, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Law enforcement officers stopped Cordero for traffic infractions while he was driving in Bakersfield at approximately midnight Sept. 5, 2020, according to court documents.
Cordero did not have a driver’s license and gave a false name to the responding police officers. During a search of Cordero’s vehicle, officers located a baggie containing approximately 45.5 grams of methamphetamine, which Cordero possessed intending to distribute it to others. Officers also found a 9 mm unmarked privately made handgun known as a “ghost gun” that was loaded with a high-capacity magazine and 23 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.
Cordero can’t legally possess firearms or ammunition because he previously was convicted of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Cordero is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on May 9. Cordero faces a maximum term of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.